EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it engaged in an overnight pursuit that lasted for about two and a half hours.

Police say on Wednesday night, Third Shift Motor Patrol was “challenged” to find a stolen black Mercedes that had been seen in the area. EPD says while on patrol, officers found the stolen vehicle and tried a traffic stop. Officers say the driver did not stop, instead bailing from the vehicle while it was moving, then fleeing on foot.

EPD says this action resulted in a two and a half hour round of hide and seek involving officers from each sector, the K9 Unit, ongoing assistance from dispatch, bonus call-ins from citizens reporting sightings of someone ducking from patrol cars as they passed, a brief stint when the suspect was riding a bicycle, topped off by VCSO Deputies assisting with setting up perimeters. Officers say persistence paid off, however, and the suspect —who had an extensive history of encounters with law enforcement—was taken in without incident. Police say the suspect is being charged with a long list of felonies and misdemeanors.

A spokesperson for the department says, “When we say this was a ‘Team Effort’, we mean this was an ‘A-Team Win’ for all involved and the citizens of Evansville.”