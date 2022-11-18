EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Sunburst Boulevard shooting.

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says On November 18, around 4:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Sunburst Boulevard in reference to someone who had been shot. Officers found one man, the victim, on scene who had been shot one time. Police say the victim was conscious and able to speak with officers, and the victim knew the suspect.

EPD says the suspect was identified as Quincy Moss, 44. The victim told officers that they had been hanging out together all night but got into a heated argument. The victim said Moss pulled out a gun and the victim pushed him away, then Moss shot the victim one time in his right side. Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

EPD says Moss was found a short time later and taken into custody without incident. Moss has been taken to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and charged with: