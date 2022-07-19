EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Police say he stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry in broad daylight. According to the Evansville Police Department, the theft went down at Camelot Jewelers on Morgan Avenue on June 1.

Police say on that day, the man pictured above walked into the jewelry store and asked to see an engagement ring and wedding band. An employee handed the ring set to the man, who then bolted out of the store with it, authorities say.

EPD believes the suspect had visited the store several times before the crime. Police say each time he visited the store, he was wearing the same hat and the same “Trump 2020” mask. Officials estimate the value of the stolen jewelry to be about $8,400.

Anyone with information is asked to call the EPD Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-4018.