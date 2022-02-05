EPD: Teenage girl assaulted during armed robbery

Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was arrested by the FBI at his family’s home in Alabama on Thursday morning. (Getty Images)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday afternoon at the 2500 block of Greenwich Square.

According to a police report, the 17-year-old victim told officers that a man hit her with a gun and then shot at her. As she was calling 911 from a different location, the man fled on foot, police say.

EPD says the victim reported the robbery 30 minutes after it happened. If you have any more information, call the Evansville Police at (812) 436-7896.