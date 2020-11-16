EPD to give update on weekend shooting at The Lofts

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police will be giving an update at 2 p.m. on a weekend shooting on Loft Cove in Evansville. You will be able to watch the live stream above.

Police say on Saturday night, a man was shot in the leg. The victim was hosting a party, and the suspect was reportedly acting belligerent and attacked the victim.

Another person at the party told police he accidentally shot the victim when he was attempting to shoot the suspect in self-defense.

The suspect was taken into custody. The victim did not wish to file charges against the person who accidently shot him in the leg and is expected to survive his injuries.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 16, 2020)