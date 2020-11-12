EPD asking for public’s help identifying suspect(s) in at least four homicides

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) More than five months after her death, Mariah’s Strother’s father is addressing the public about her murder. He’s asking if anybody knows anything about her murder, to contact police.

Strother and Keijuan Baker were both shot at the Conoco on S. Kentucky Ave. on May 30. Baker later died at the hospital. A third victim was also taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 12, 2020)

