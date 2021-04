EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police Department is asking for help in locating the person in these pictures.

Source: Evansville Police Department

This person is accused of stealing an Amazon package from the victim’s front porch.

It happened on April 8, around 5:00 p.m., in the 900 block of SE 3rd St. If anyone recognizes this person, they are asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979, or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

(This story was originally published on April 16, 2021)