EPD trying to identify gas station robbery suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a robbery.

Police were dispatched to the Marathon gas station on South Kentucky Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday. Police say the suspect approached the clerk at the counter, pulled out a gun, and demanded money. Police say the suspect left on foot after getting an undisclosed amount of money.

The clerk was not hurt in the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or the tip line at 812-435-6194.