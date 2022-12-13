EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for a suspect involved with an East Diamond Avenue robbery.

EPD says on December 7, around 3:45 p.m., a suspect presented a handgun and robbed the gas station located in the 600 block of East Diamond Avenue.

Courtesy: Evansville Police Department

Police say the suspect is believed to be male, and was wearing a sock hat which appeared to say “MALIN” and the logo on his sweatshirt said “PROFLO.” EPD says the suspect was last seen leaving the area on foot around North Sherman Street towards Negley Avenue. Police say luckily, no one was injured during the incident.

EPD says if anyone can identify this suspect or have any information regarding the incident or suspect, please contact the EPD Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-4018.