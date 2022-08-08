EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) responded to a call that led to the arrest of two allegedly intoxicated adults that were in a home with juveniles on Sunday.

Officers say they heard people screaming from a home in the 1300 block of North Second Street. EPD says officers walked up to the back door of the home, and observed blood and glass on the steps, inside the home, and on the wooden door. EPD says officers saw a man, identified as Christopher Fowler, and called him out at gun point. Police say Fowler, heavily intoxicated, was placed in handcuffs.

EPD says officers entered the home and saw a woman, identified as Stephanie Krouse, lying on the floor. According to reports, Krause was uninjured, but police smelled alcohol on her. EPD says officers later found many children in the home under the age of ten. Krouse and Fowler were the only two adults in the home and were hardly able to stand, officers say.

Police say Fowler informed officers he broke the storm door, causing glass to go everywhere. EPD says Fowler had multiple cuts in different places on his body. EPD says the broken glass was found in multiple areas of the home, and the glass posed a safety hazard to the children in the home.

EPD says while waiting for a vehicle to take Fowler to jail, he started yelling. Police say Fowler was asked many times to lower his voice but he continued to yell. Police say once the vehicle arrived to take Fowler to jail, he was loaded up before he screamed at officers and kicked the walls in the vehicle that came to get him.

Officers say Krouse was also loaded up to be taken to jail, and Krouse was yelling, screaming, and spitting as officers tried to place her inside the vehicle. Krouse was taken to a local hospital for her intoxication. Krouse was booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office lists Krouse’s charges as:

Disorderly Conduct

Neglect of a Dependent/Family Violations

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office lists Fowler’s charges as: