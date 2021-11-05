EPD: Two people arrested for child neglect after finding home filled with trash

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Two Evansville residents were arrested for child neglect on Thursday after police say their home was not fit for the six children living there.

Police say the home in the 300 block of East Oregon Street had burnt cigarette butts, animal feces and molded food on the floor. They also said that the children’s mattresses were infested with insects, the toilet was full, the walls were black from dirt buildup and there was trash stacked in the corners of the rooms.

Police arrested Terrell Flener, 60, and Shanda Flender, 45, and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. The children were removed from the home by the Department of Child Services.