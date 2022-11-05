EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man wanted out of Miami, Florida was caught over a thousand miles away at an Evansville bank.

Saturday morning, authorities say they responded to the Fifth Third Bank on Green River Road after a man allegedly tried to cash a fake check. According to an affidavit, the man tried to run, but was taken to the ground by officers.

The suspect identified himself as Carlos Perez, but police say they later found out his real name was Daury Filion. According to a police document, Filion was wanted out of Miami on five felony warrants.

EPD says officers found $1,017 in cash, a fraudulent check and a fake ID on him. 31-year-old Daury Filion was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces charges of:

Fraud – Bank/Financial Institution

Public Administration – Resisting Law Enforcement L6

False Reporting; False Informing

Other Agencies Charges

He’s being held on no bond.