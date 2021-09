EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police say a woman’s car was shot at while she and her children were inside.

The woman told EPD she picked up her kids on Adams Avenue on Sunday night. She said she was in the area of Linwood and Adams when she thought someone threw fireworks at her car. Police say she later found a bullet hole and a bullet that went through her child’s car seat and onto the car’s floor.

Police are still investigating the incident.