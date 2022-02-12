EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials say the arson suspect involved with the Diamond Avenue Flea Market fire is taking a plea deal. The flea market was destroyed last May.

According to court documents, Christopher Liggett was scheduled to go to trial Monday, but now a plea agreement has been filed. Police say Liggett confessed to starting the fire. It took firefighters hours to put out the blaze.

The business has since risen from the ashes as “Evansville Toys & Games”, opened back up several months later in July. As the new business opened, owner Daniel Barritt looked back at the situation as an opportunity to rebuild.

“Tragedy can bring a blessing. And I’m looking at this as another, you know, blessing that. Maybe it’s going to reach more people and more people can be you know, enjoy and like say if we can help bring more smiles to more people,” said Barritt.

As for Liggett and the upcoming sentencing, he is do back in court March 10.