EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Only four months after being burglarized, the Computers Plus in Evansville has fallen victim to theft yet again. This time, however, police believe they’ve caught their suspect.

The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched to the business early Sunday morning for a commercial burglary alarm. An affidavit states that an officer on scene saw a man coming out of the building, so he ordered him to the ground and took him into custody.

The man, identified as Bassil Kamali, allegedly admitted to the burglary and said he broke into the store because he fell on hard times. According to an affidavit, Kamali told officers that he broke a window with a hatchet to get in and didn’t believe he was actually going to get away with it.

Surveillance video also showed Kamali in the act, authorities say. The five laptops that would have been stolen reportedly totaled a little over $5,000. When the Computers Plus was burglarized four months ago, authorities claim $15,000 to $20,000 worth of items had been stolen.

Bassil M. Kamali was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond and faces a burglary charge.

