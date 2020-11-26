Evansville couple charged with neglect

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – An Evansville couple is facing neglect charges after police say a child told an adult he was scared to go back home. Todd Burton, 43, and Carolyne Burton, 32, were both arrested Tuesday.

Police went to their home on Springfield Drive. Officers say it smelled of feces and the only running water was from a toilet. Police said there was broken glass on the floors and that the home was not heated.

One of the children told officers they only get to eat once a day. Police say they also found meth pipes inside the home.

(This story was originally published on November 25, 2020)

