EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ronald Chapman, 46, of Evansville, was sentenced to 110 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

According to court documents, in October 2018, law enforcement officers received information that Ronald Chapman was in possession of multiple firearms and was planning to sell one or more firearms to someone. Officials say on October 4, 2018, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Chapman’s residence and recovered nine total firearms: an AK-style rifle along with three other long guns and five handguns.

Authorities say during a recorded interview with investigators, Chapman admitted to keeping firearms inside of his residence, stating several times that he owned the home and had been attempting to sell the firearms. Officials say Chapman also advised that there would be marijuana and methamphetamine in the home and a rifle behind his bedroom door. Documents say Chapman acknowledged that he spent about 16 years in prison in Illinois for making methamphetamine, which prohibits him from ever legally owning a firearm.

Court documents say at the time of his arrest, Chapman had previously been convicted of four felonies in Illinois relating to the manufacture and possession of methamphetamine.

“This is a scenario we see all too often – not only is the defendant prohibited from possessing firearms due to his own prior conduct, but he is also selling guns to others who in all likelihood aren’t legally able to possess them either,” stated Daryl S. McCormick, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Columbus Field Division.

Authorities say ATF investigated the case, and U.S. District Court Judge Richard L. Young ordered that Chapman be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison.