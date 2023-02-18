EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville business has fallen victim to theft twice in the past several weeks.

Police say a burglar snuck into Sunbeam Market on N Kentucky Avenue late Friday night. This was the same business that was burglarized at the end of January. In that break in, officers reported the thief made off with cash, vape pens and sandwiches.

Police did not release a suspect description for that crime, but they now have one for the most recent burglary.

Officers say a man wearing a camo jacket, camo pants and a camo head covering was seen on surveillance footage around 11 o’clock Friday night. According to EPD, the man opened the cash drawer and stole some change from it. Police believe he also grabbed numerous items and shoved them into a backpack before leaving the store.

Evansville Police estimate the total loss to the store to be around $580. The suspect was also described as being 5’10” to 6’0″ with a thin to medium build.