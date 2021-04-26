EPD searching for subjects in late night home burglary

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police are investigating after they were called to a home burglary on E Sycamore between S Willow and S Benninghof. Several shots were fired, but they didn’t strike anybody.

Police say somebody tried to break into the home around 10 p.m. Sunday. The victim told EPD several people broke into her home and one hit her in the head with a shotgun. She said as the burglars were leaving, they fired several shots.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for her injuries. There are no suspects at this time.

If anyone has any information about this incident they are asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7981, or call the We Tip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.