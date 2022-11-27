EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A southside Evansville resident woke up to a distressing discovery Saturday morning, which ended with police getting involved.

According to a media report, officers responded to the home along Rheinhardt Avenue for “found property”. The homeowner spoke with officers and showed them 9mm shell casings that were found in front of the house.

The homeowner also showed police video footage of a car driving past the home while a gun was being fired. No word from police whether the suspect fired the gun at the home.

Crime Scene collected the shell casings and a copy of the video. Police believe the shots were fired sometime between 2:10 and 4:12 a.m. on Saturday.