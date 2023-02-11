EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is facing charges after deputies say he stabbed a family member with a screwdriver Friday afternoon.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a home along the 2300 block of Westbrook Boulevard after a reported stabbing.

Deputies arrived and spoke with the victim, who appeared to have two wounds to his right hand and blood near his left eye.

The victim told deputies he was arguing with his brother over a lost license plate when his brother, Phillip Decker, allegedly attacked him. According to an affidavit, the victim said he was stabbed in his hand, leg, ear and near his eye.

During an interview, Decker puts the blame on his brother and says he started pushing him. Phillip told deputies the argument escalated and said he “somehow had a screwdriver in my hand”.

According to the sheriff’s office, Phillip admitted to stabbing the victim at least three times. Phillip explained to officers that he was aiming for the victim’s chest at one point but the victim put his head down, so the victim ended up getting stabbed in the side of the head.

Phillip F. Decker is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on $3,100 bond and faces charges of: