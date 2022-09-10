EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department say a man vulgarly threatened officers after being arrested Saturday morning.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 2400 block of Arbors Drive for domestic violence in progress. Police talked with 32-year-old Benjamin Anglin, who they say was sweating profusely.

According to an affidavit, officers learned that Anglin was known to carry weapons. After a search, police say they found a knife and meth on him.

While waiting for a transport wagon, officers claim Anglin became extremely agitated and started screaming. Police say Anglin yelled at people leaving their apartments, including the other person involved in the incident. AMR was called after Anglin complained of chest and rib pain.

While waiting for medical officials, police say Anglin started to talk to them. According to an affidavit, Anglin said to an officer, “I’ve lost everything, except for a reason.” He reportedly laughed quietly, and then continued by saying, “You’re my reason, sir”.

The affidavit then claims that Anglin said to another officer, “You hear everything except what needs to be heard. I know your type, you big like that, think you somethin’. But they put you in a cell with me, sir, it wouldn’t be good for you.”

After being cleared from the hospital, Anglin allegedly continued to threaten officers. Police claim at the booking office, Anglin said, “I will see you one day b—, I will be. Don’t worry about it, you’ll know,” and then, “Listen b—, I’m gonna f— you around, I’m going to f— you all the way around.”

Benjamin J. Anglin of Evansville was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond and faces charges of: