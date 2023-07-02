HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A man was accused of trying to kiss a police officer after police say they noticed signs of intoxication.

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says while on routine patrol an officer was getting ready to make a phone call notification when the officer witnessed a white car driving northbound on Weinbach Avenue at a high rate of speed. The officer says they exited the parking lot, caught up to the car and initiated a traffic stop at Weinbach and Lincoln Avenue.

Police say the suspect, Kyle Johnson, 33, was showing signs of intoxication and an officer allegedly caught the smell of alcohol when Johnson stepped out of the car. Police say they conducted a test on Johnson and eventually placed Johnson under arrest after he allegedly told police he couldn’t perform the test.

Officers say when Johnson began to protest his arrest, his attitude became beligerent and abusive. EPD says as they were trying to buckle Johnson into a police car, Johnson suddenly lunged forward and attempted to kiss an officer, making a kissing sound in the process. Police say force was used as the affected officer moved away, and Johnson was removed from the patrol car so he could be transported in the transport wagon.

EPD says when officers went to place Johnson in the holding cell he took an aggressive and intimidating stance toward an officer and lunged as if he were going to attack the officer. EPD says the officer let that action pass and Johnson again repeated his action, and force was used to gain compliance.

Johnson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center on the charges of:

Traffic-Operate TV – Prior

Motor Vehicle- Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Endang

Motor Vehicle – Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Prior

Communication- Intimidation

Battery – Against Public Safety Official Engaged In Official

Sex Crime – Sexual Battery

EPD says Johnson was jailed without further incident. Johnson had a bond set at $1,000, and he has since been released.