According to the Elkhart Truth, 21-year-old Christopher Voegel is accused of shaking two 1-month-old twins, causing serious injuries. (Image Source: MGN Online)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man accused of injuring one-month-old twins was sentenced in a northern Indiana courtroom on Friday.

David Voegel pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent charges. He was accused of shaking the twins and causing their injuries.

An Elkhart County judge handed Voegel a 16 year sentence, but Voegel will be allowed to serve the first ten years on an electronic monitoring device if he qualifies. The final six years were suspended to probation.