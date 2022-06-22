EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man found himself behind bars after police say he fired “explosives” at another man late Tuesday night. The Evansville Police Department believes 49-year-old Curt D. Manion was the one responsible.

EPD reports that officers were sent to Allens Lane around 10:15 p.m. to help the Evansville Fire Department after word of illegal fireworks were set off. According to an affidavit, EPD Hazardous Devices Unit was also called in to investigate.

An officer on scene stated they found pieces of what was believed to be a plastic toy car. Additionally, the officer found pieces of a cardboard tube with a sticker that read, “Consumer Fireworks” and “shoots flaming balls”.

A resident living along Vermont Avenue told police he had recently agreed to sell Manion an ATV. Police learned that Manion allegedly paid for part of the agreed price and was going to pay for the rest when he picked it up. According to police, the resident said Manion did not pick the ATV up and was harassing and yelling at the resident ever since. The resident even said he found a dead opossum placed in his car.

The resident reported that on June 21, he was working on the ATV when he heard someone in the brush behind his home. The resident said he eventually saw someone walking along Allens Lane and then turn onto Vermont Avenue. The resident called out “Curtis” and the person answered.

Police say the resident saw Manion holding something in his hand. Then the resident states that Manion called out something along the lines of, “it’s about to be your birthday”, then disappeared. The resident said he heard two loud explosions coming from the end of his driveway, followed by another explosion. The resident described the explosion to police as being loud with a bright white flame.

According to police, the resident identified Manion as the one involved from a six person photo lineup. Curt D. Manion was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail held on no bond. He is facing charges of: