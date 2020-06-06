Evansville man arrested after gun fired during confrontation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a man’s head and then refusing to exit a residence.

Deputies responded to a home in in the 4000 block of Kleitz Road around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Deputies were told by the victim that Waymon Rush, 56, confronted him on his property. During the argument, Rush allegedly pointed a gun at the man’s head and pulled the trigger.

When the weapon didn’t fire, the victim ran and reported hearing a gunshot. The victim’s wife grabbed the gun and disarmed Rush.

Rush fled to his next door residence and refused to exit.

Sheriff’s Office negotiators responded to the scene, but Rush did not come out after approximately 90 minutes. Evansville Police SWAT arrived, and Rush surrendered to the SWAT team without incident.

Rush was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and is being held without bond. He is facing charges of criminal reckless while armed with a deadly weapon and intimidation while armed with a deadly weapon.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 5, 2020)