Evansville man arrested after almost hitting patrol car

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested Thursday night after Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies say he nearly hit a patrol car head on and later had to be tazed.

Deputies were called to the scene of a hit and run accident and say they saw the suspect on Mill Road. Deputies say as they tried to stop the suspect he almost hit the patrol car and sped off.

Deputies say the driver, John Alvey, 28, stopped after getting stuck in a ditch and refused to get out of the vehicle. Alvey had to be forcibly removed from the car after being tazed.

Alvey faces several charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license.