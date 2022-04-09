Mt. Vernon, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) was involved in a chase right before midnight on April 8. 50 year-old Chadrick Royal was charged with multiple charges that include resisting an arrest, auto theft and driving intoxicated.

According to a press release sent to Eyewitness News from the ISP, a trooper was patrolling on Fourth Street near Barbee Street in Mt. Vernon when he spotted a tan 2003 Ford Explorer that had been stolen.

A police spokesperson says the trooper turned on his emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicle as the driver was pulling into Casey’s gas station. The driver continued traveling across the parking lot then circled back around and accelerated westbound on Fourth Street at a high rate of speed according to the press release.

Police say the driver of the Ford Explorer turned south onto Sawmill Street and failed to stop at three stop signs before turning east onto Sycamore Street. The driver turned south onto Elm Street which came to a dead end say officials.

The press release says the driver exited the vehicle and ran south down a rocky levee into the flooded river bottoms. The trooper chased the driver about 150 yards before losing sight of him as the suspect ran down into a large creek says a police spokesperson.

Officials say that the trooper saw the suspect lying on the north side of the creek bed as the trooper approached the creek. Royal was identified as the driver and taken into custody without further incident say police.

A police spokesperson says the trooper found Royal showing signs of impairment. Royal failed a field sobriety test and refused to participate in a chemical test say officials.

Police say that Royal was taken to the Posey County Jail where he is currently being held on bond. Royal’s charges include resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, level 6 felony auto theft, level 6 felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated and refusal to test, class A misdemeanor reckless driving and class B misdemeanor felony warrants out of Knox County and Daviess County according to the press release.

Mt. Vernon Police Department assisted with the arrest.