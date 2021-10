EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police say a man was arrested after driving into someone’s home on Thursday morning.

According to police, Brennan Carr, 25, drove into the garage of a home in the area of Saratoga Drive and Saddlebrooke Lane just before 3 a.m. Police believe Carr was impaired at the time.

Carr was arrested and faces several charges. Nobody was hurt in the crash.