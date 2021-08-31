Evansville man arrested for allegedly selling a drug that led to a death

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville authorities have come together to announce an arrest that could be an indication of a larger problem in our area.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Prosecutor’s Office and Coroner announced the arrest of a man related to an April overdose death in Evansville. They were able to track down and arrest the person responsible for selling a pill to that person.

Police believe that pill included fentanyl, a dangerous drug that’s being seen more in our area and around the country.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories