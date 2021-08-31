Evansville man arrested for allegedly selling a drug that led to a death

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville authorities have come together to announce an arrest that could be an indication of a larger problem in our area.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Prosecutor’s Office and Coroner announced the arrest of a man related to an April overdose death in Evansville. They were able to track down and arrest the person responsible for selling a pill to that person.

Police believe that pill included fentanyl, a dangerous drug that’s being seen more in our area and around the country.