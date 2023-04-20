HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested for going 104 mph in a 60 mph zone on US 41.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says on April 18, at 8:46 a.m., a deputy saw a blue SUV traveling 104 mph on US 41 near State Road 64. GCSO says upon stopping the vehicle at US 41 and County Road 100 North the deputy began a roadside investigation.

Law enforcement officials say upon approaching the driver the deputy identified him as Miguel Bravo, 42, of Evansville. Deputies say after a brief investigation Bravo was transported to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Reckless Driving, Operating a Vehicle While Never Licensed, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Authorities say Bravo remains in custody on an outside agencies hold.