Evansville man arrested in connection to Jefferson Ave arson

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An arrest has been made in connection to an arson reported at a home in the 600 block of Jefferson Ave in Evansville last Friday.

Ryan Curtis Jameson, 36, of Evansville, is accused of setting the fire, after witnesses described a white man pouring gasoline on the porch of the home and quickly leaving the area in a blue Avalanche. Witnesses said moments later, the house was on fire.

While speaking with the homeowner, police asked if she knew anyone who drove a blue Avalanche. The homeowner told officers she had recently filed a theft report against Amanda Miller and knew Miller’s husband, Ryan Jameson to drive a blue Avalanche.

The Fire Marshal said the origin of the fire was the front porch and pour patterns of a flammable liquid were present. According to an affidavit, a five-gallon gas can with approximately two gallons of gas inside was on the porch prior to the fire. The gas can was not located during the investigation.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Jameson has been charged with arson.