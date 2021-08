EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police arrested an Evansville man on Tuesday on child molestation charges.

Evansville Police say that a juvenile came forward accusing 37-year-old Lamarrio Fields of molesting them. The juvenile said that it started several years ago. Police arrested Fields, who they say also had several out of state felony convictions.

Fields is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.