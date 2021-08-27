Evansville man charged for allegedly selling drugs that resulted in death

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Gene Hoover has been arrested after another died after ingesting drugs he allegedly bought from Hoover.

Evansville Police found the body of Christopher Saul in a room at Esquire Inn on August 20. A friend of Saul’s had called 911 to report that Saul was unconscious.

The friend told police both she and Saul used drugs. On Aug. 19, the friend said she and Saul had purchased meth and heroin from Hoover. The friend told police he texted her and said he went to work after shooting up, but was sent home due to a COVID exposure. He stopped replying to her messages shortly after that.

When the friend showed up to check on Saul, she said he was unconscious, cold, stiff and had a black substance in his mouth. The friend called police shortly after that.

Hoover is being charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

In a separate case, another alleged drug dealer, Lori Gunhammer, told police Hoover was her biggest customer for meth. Gunhammer is facing numerous drug related charges including dealing meth and possession of narcotics.