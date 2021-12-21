Evansville man charged with child neglect and drug abuse appears in court

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Clifford Johns, who was arrested in early November on drug and child neglect charges, appeared in court on Tuesday.

Johns and his wife, Sandra Drake, had been arrested after Evansville police had been asked to perform a welfare check on their mobile home. The caller said a baby had been born inside a mobile home a few days earlier but had not received any medical care.

When deputies arrived, they found the home filled with trash. Power had been shut off days before and drug paraphernalia was found. Drake admitted to doing drugs while pregnant with the child, and that she and Johns had chosen not to take the baby to the hospital for fear that child protective services would get involved.

Drake and Johns, both of whom have lengthy criminal records, were arrested. The child is currently in the care of child protective services. Both parents were given a no-contact order with the child and each was issued a $10,000 cash bond.

Johns’ trial date has been set for May 4.