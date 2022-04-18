EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man is charged with sexual assault after recently being released from jail. The suspect is identified as 36 year-old Keegan Davidson of Evansville.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request for a deputy to come to the 3700 block of Washington Ave. in the early hours of April 16. Authorities say that the officer arrived and instructed the victim to go to the Sheriff’s Operations Center for an interview and a sexual assault kit.

The sexual assault kit was entered into evidence according to an affidavit sent to Eyewitness News by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Davidson was just recently was released from Posey County Jail. He is being held on no bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of rape and domestic battery according to officials.