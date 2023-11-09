HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Evansville Police have arrested a man for the sexual battery of one of their officers.

Police say that 52-year-old Bryan Klene was found intoxicated and lying in a parking lot. The officer alleges that Klene touched her inappropriately. After being told to stop, the officer says Klene made repeated sexual comments.

The police report says that Klene also threatened to kill the officer. He was taken to jail, where police say he tried to hit the officer. Klene was booked on charges of sexual battery, intimidation, battery and public intoxication.