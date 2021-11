EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A registered sex offender has been arrested again on child molesting charges. Police have arrested Charles Ray Goodwin after three juveniles said he sexually assaulted them.

Police say Goodwin is a habitual offender, a serious violent felon, and a registered sex offender. According to the Indiana Department of Correction, Goodwin was released from prison in 2018.

Goodwin has been charged with six accounts of child molestation.