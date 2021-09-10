Evansville man enters guilty plea for arson

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man entered a guilty plea on Friday in connection to an arson at a home earlier this year.

Ryan Jameson pleaded guilty to setting a fire at a house in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue in May. According to police, the homeowners had filed a theft report against Jameson’s wife before the arson. Police were able to connect Jameson to the fire by identifying his blue truck at the scene.

Jameson entered a plea agreement for a five year sentence, two and a half years would be served as probation. He will be sentenced on October 8.

