EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man is facing several charges on Thursday, including kidnapping.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies say Richard Jackson, 22, was arguing with the victim when he started punching her. Deputies say he then hit her in the head with a screw driver, tied her hands up with rope and dragged her out of a vehicle into a home.

Jackson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000.