EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was found guilty of multiple counts of child molestation on Tuesday after an investigation that began in 2020.

Elmer Demoss Jr., 51, was arrested in March of last year after Evansville Police say they received reports of inappropriate touching. Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann said the victims in the case provided clear and undeniable evidence to aid in convicting Demoss Jr.

He is scheduled for sentencing in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court on February 22.