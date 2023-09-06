HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office has announced that Richard Zenon Bogacki was found guilty of three counts of Theft on August 29 in the Vanderburgh County Superior Court.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Bogacki had been hired in February of 2019 by local business owners as an operations manager. He was fired from this role in August when the owners noticed several financial discrepancies. Mere weeks before his termination, Bogacki established an LLC with a similar name to the company and made his wife the registered agent. He then funneled payments from customers to the LLC, rather than his employers. He would also pay personal expenses out of his employer’s business account.

At trial, the prosecution presented bank records of Bogacki’s illegitimate business, bank records from his employer, and testimony from homeowner witnesses who received services from the business as well as testimonies from the business owners and law enforcement.

After the guilty verdict, Bogacki was taken into custody. Sentencing for this case is scheduled for October 5, in the Vanderburgh County Superior Court. Bogacki could face upwards of 7 years.