Evansville man found hiding in woods after allegedly leading Evansville authorities on a short chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A driver and passenger have been arrested after allegedly leading Indiana State Police on a short chase that ended when the vehicle crashed off Broadway at Nurrenbern Road in Vanderburgh County.

A trooper tried to pull over a 2005 Jaguar Wednesday afternoon around 4:15 for crossing the centerline on Broadway near Bayou Creek Road. We’re told the Jaguar pulled into a driveway, but then suddenly turned around in the yard and sped off. The Jaguar then crashed off Broadway at Nurrenbern Road. Another vehicle had been hit by the Jaguar. We’re told that driver only had minor injuries.

After the crash, authorities say they first saw the passenger, Kwauntai Flax, 23, take off running. Flax was quickly caught. The driver, Brett Salmon, 22, ran into the woods to hide. He, too, was soon captured.

It was later determined that both men were high on K2. Salmon and Flax are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on several charges including resisting law enforcement. Salmon is being held without bond. Flax is being held on a $100 bond.

(This story was originally published on January 7, 2021)