HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 55-year-old man was arrested by Evansville Police after he allegedly threatened to kill his ex-wife by “blowing her f****** head off.”

Officers were dispatched to a home in the County Club Manor neighborhood Saturday night after a woman called police and stated her ex-husband set her security cameras on fire.

Police arrived and reported heavy smoke in the kitchen and upstairs, but no active fire. The ex-husband, later identified as 55-year-old Dustin G. Ireland, was confronted by officers and allegedly refused to come outside and talk with police.

Officers say they tased Ireland after warning him they would do so if he didn’t come out. Ireland was detained and police on scene spoke with the victim.

The victim told officers Ireland broke all his meth pipes a couple days ago during an argument after she confronted him for allegedly using the drug. According to an affidavit, Ireland then came into her bedroom, pointed a handgun at her head and uttered the aforementioned threat.

Police say Ireland refused to cooperate with officers after getting to the jail and had to be placed in a restraint chair. He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on $1,500 bond and faces charges of Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon and Resisting Law Enforcement.