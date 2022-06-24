EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man involved in a three hour stand off with Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies was sentenced on June 23.

Cassidy Fenwick pleaded guilty to battery and intimidation charges as part of an agreement with prosecutors. In return, he received a one year prison sentence.

Deputies said in September, Fenwick was in his home on Halsey Avenue on the west side when he shot another man in the foot. That man called 9-1-1.

Fenwick initially refused to come out of the house but eventually surrendered to deputies about three hours later.