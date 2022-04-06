EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man pleaded guilty in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court on Wednesday to the offense of aiding in attempted murder in connection with a shooting in an Evansville drive-thru in April of last year.

Evansville Police responded to reports of a shots fired at a restaurant in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue on April 12, 2021. Police say they located the victim laying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, surveillance footage showed the victim was in the drive-thru paying for food when he was struck with a barrage of gunfire.

Jerome Height, 27, was charged in connection to the shooting and his sentencing is scheduled for May 2, at 10:30 a.m..