EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — While in the process of picking a jury for his trial, 62-year-old Patrick Blackwell pled guilty to several charges, most of which were felony.

In June of 2021, officials say Blackwell led law enforcement on a pursuit through Evansville, weaving in and out of traffic. Authorities report they saw Blackwell throw a pistol out the driver’s side window while crossing the Pigeon Creek bridge.

Officials say they saw him throw a baggie out the window afterwards, which later tested positive for meth. After crashing into a street sign and fire hydrant, the pursuit ended and he was arrested, police say.

According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, Blackwell also pled guilty to the Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement because of his criminal history. His guilty charges include:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (Level 4 Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 5 Felony)

Resisting Law Enforcement (Level 6 Felony)

Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement

Patrick Blackwell will be sentenced in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court on April 29th at 9:00 a.m.