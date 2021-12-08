Evansville man pleads guilty to charges of criminal confinement, battery

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges of criminal confinement and battery stemming from an incident inside an apartment in the 1600 block of East Michigan.

The victim reported Andrew Houchin, 29, came to his apartment and tied them to a chair. Court documents say the victim sustained several serious facial injuries during the altercation. After Houchin ran away, the victim was able to break free from the restraints and call 911.

Houchin pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Criminal confinement, Level 3 felony

Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, Level 5 felony

Habitual offender enhancement.

“Deputy Prosecutor Joshua Hutcheson sifted through the defendant’s social media accounts to locate extremely valuable evidence for this case,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “Mr. Houchin will now be held responsible for his actions that day.”

Andrew Houchin was not offered a plea agreement by the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office. Final sentencing will be decided by the Vanderburgh County Superior Court Judge presiding over the case on December 15.