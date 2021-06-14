Evansville man pleads guilty to murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man pled guilty on Monday afternoon to the murder of an 89-year-old man in March 2020.

Adam Hartley, 45, pled guilty to charges of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Police found Charles Quinn dead inside his home on East Illinois Street on March 24, 2020.

Officers say they found a flat brimmed hat underneath Quinn’s body with traces of blood. Investigators say surveillance video showed Hartley walking toward the home wearing the same hat.

Hartley will be sentenced on July 14.