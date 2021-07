EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man accused of shooting and killing a teenager last year has pleaded guilty.

Police say Eriyon Gibson, now 20, shot 16-year-old Rylan Conway last July. Police say Gibson was playing with a gun and thought it was not loaded and then accidentally shot Conway.

Gibson is charged with reckless homicide. His sentencing is scheduled for July 26.